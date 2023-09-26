Manatee County Sheriff searching for missing endangered man
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking help in locating Kevin Echevarria-Cruz.
30-year-old Kevin was last seen in the 4400 block of 56th Avenue Drive East, Bradenton around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Kevin made comments about harming himself. He’s approximately 5′7 and was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, an unknown color ball cap and carrying a duffle bag.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
