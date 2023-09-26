First Alert Weather: Rain chances remain high today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An upper-level low will continue to spin off the coast of Cuba for the next few days. It will direct the flow of tropical moisture northward into the air above the Suncoast. The combination of warm temperatures and the energy produced by water vapor in the air will ensure good chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the late afternoon into evening.

The storms will tend to proliferate in the window between 3pm and 7pm, when the air is the hottest and sea breezes strong. However, a few storms will build into the evening as boundaries from earlier storms remain and trigger new storms. Most of the morning hours will remain rain-free and mostly sunny.

We could see enough rain this week to produce as much as 5 inches of total rainfall, which will be very welcome. By the end of the weekend our high rain chances will begin to diminish, as a cold front makes its way south and clears the state, shifting winds and driving in some drier air.

