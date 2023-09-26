District announces new principal of Brookside Middle School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has announced that Dr. Nate Francis has been selected to serve as the next Principal of Brookside Middle School.

He succeeds Mr. Ryan Chase, who is now serving as the Principal of Sarasota High School.

“I am thrilled to serve as the next Principal of Brookside Middle School,” said Francis. “Throughout my eighteen-year career in education, I have remained focused on creating welcoming, productive learning and working environments for all of my students, teachers, and staff members. It will be an honor to collaborate with the talented teachers & staff and engaged families & volunteers of Brookside to forge new opportunities and paths forward for each and every student.”

Francis holds an Associate’s Degree from Hillsborough Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education (K-12) from the University of South Florida, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He holds a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership as well as a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership, both from Nova Southeastern University. Francis holds certifications in Education Leadership, Health, School Principal, and Physical Education K-12.

Prior to assuming his new role as the Principal of Brookside Middle School, Francis served as the Principal of Eisenhower Middle School located in Gibsonton, FL. He has also served at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, FL as the Assistant Principal of Curriculum, the Assistant Principal of Administration, and the Assistant Principal, Student Affairs. Francis also served as a Physical Education Teacher and Coach at Durant High School (Plant City, FL); a Dual Enrollment/Adjunct Instructor at Hillsborough Community College (Plant City, FL); an Adjunct College Instructor at Florida Southwestern College (Punta Gorda, FL); and a Physical Education Teacher and Coach at Farnell Middle School (Tampa, FL).

