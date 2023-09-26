Crews working to repair Manasota Key Road after Idalia damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The County has provided an update on repairs to Manasota Key Road, which was washed out during Hurricane Idalia.

Sarasota County has contracted with DeMoya Highway Infrastructure LLC, to complete emergency repairs/reconstruction of Manasota Key Road sustained during Hurricane Idalia. Officials tell ABC7 that the purchase order was issued in the amount of $3,800,475 but they note that cost is not final as more complications or needs may arise.

Based on the current schedule, the work is expected to be completed near the end of October 2023.

Blind Pass Beach will remain open to patrons however a section of the parking lot east of Manasota Key Road will be closed for staging of construction materials and equipment. The road work will close all pedestrian and bicycle traffic during construction.

