Bay Runner trolley reaches milestone, carrying 250,000 passengers since its launch

Bay Runner ridership tops 250,000 passengers
Bay Runner ridership tops 250,000 passengers(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Bay Runner trolley has reached another milestone, carrying 250,000 passengers since its launch in March 2022.

“Transporting a quarter of a million passengers in just 18 months is impressive,” said Parking General Manager Broxton Harvey. “Sarasota residents and visitors want convenient, affordable transportation options for the first or last mile of their trip. With the Bay Runner, riders are leaving the car behind and getting to their destination in a safe, fun way, while doing their part to help reduce traffic.”

Fran Seminerio, a Lido Key resident, was celebrated at the John Ringing Boulevard/St. Armands Circle trolley stop as the 250,000th rider and presented with a City of Sarasota backpack filled with goodies for a Bay Runner passenger on the move, including reusable water bottles and an umbrella.

The Bay Runner provides free service on a fixed route along Main Street through downtown, over the John Ringling Causeway Bridge, around St. Armands Circle, to Lido Beach and Ted Sperling Park.

