Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while approaching the Florida airport Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 had traveled from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. It was not immediately known if the injured were wearing seatbelts. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disturbance in the Gulf
New Disturbance in the Gulf
Good chances for rain each day this week
First Alert Weather: The Suncoast rain machine is shifting into gear
Early morning shooting investigation in Bradenton
Bradenton Police investigating after two injured in shooting
Stock image.
Pinellas County officials identify woman killed by alligator
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Our Brendan Mackey caught this video while he was out and about.
Shark goes for swim in Manatee River
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Sarasota County cuts funding to nonprofits
Have you seen him?
Missing endangered man found safe
Law enforcement officials walk the site of a weekend fatal train collision, Monday, Sept. 25,...
Fatal Plant City train crash highlights dangers of private, unguarded crossings