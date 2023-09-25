Sanders, Judge leading the way for Bayshore Bruins resurgence

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The resurgence of the Bayshore Bruins football program is not one that many saw coming on the Suncoast, but it’s happening.

The team is 3-1 and nearly halfway through their season. They’re coming off of a 50-21 victory over DeSoto County, and the Bruins are averaging 44 points per game. It’s an big step forward for a program that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2003.

While this hot start is shocking to many, Bruins head football coach, Jamaal Sanders, knows the work his team has put in and will continue to put in.

“I seen a lot of good things,” Sanders said. “A lot of hustling. We’ve got guys who can make some plays.”

One of those players leading the way on the magical season so far is Jaden Judge.

He’s a running back and one of the most electrifying players on the Suncoast this year. However, Judge says despite his numbers on the field, this is all much bigger than him.

“When we go in that locker room we know the truth,” Judge said. “We’re all we got and we’re all we need.”

The Bruins return to action this Friday when they travel to Booker to take on the Tornadoes.

