Ringling Bridge to light up in honor of PCOS Awareness Month

Bridge Lighting
Bridge Lighting(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Monday, September 25, through Thursday, September 28, the Ringling Bridge will be lit in TEAL to recognize PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) Awareness Month.

The lights will be turned on 30 minutes after sunset and remain on until 30 minutes after sunrise.

PCOS is a hormonal imbalance that occurs when ovaries create excess hormones that can cause various difficulties.

To learn more and see a full schedule of bridge lightings, visit: https://www.SarasotaFL.gov/Bridge-Lights

