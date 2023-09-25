Republican Party of Sarasota County Calls Clean Campaign Pledge a Gimmick

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - With the Venice City Council election taking place on November 7th, campaigning has been underway in Venice. Seats one and two are open formerly held by Mitzie Fiedler and Dick Longo. Longo will not be running again but Fiedler is. The group of residents known as Venice Thrives has asked the four candidates to sign a clean campaign pledge.

“Running a clean campaign is about the most import thing you can do,” said Tommye Whittaker, a member of Venice Thrives.

Whittaker said only half of the candidates have agreed including Ron Smith and Joan Farrell. Whittaker explained a major push for the pledge came from what she calls nasty campaigning seeing in previous years through flyers and letters.

“So, if you get those in the newspaper or see them, why wouldn’t you do something like um I’m not going to vote for the person that sent this out. Its apples to oranges. Let these men and women tell you what they are for and that’s how you should decide your vote,” said Whittaker.

In a statement sent out by the Republican Party of Sarasota County, Chairman Jack Brill called the campaign a gimmick.

“The Republican Party of Sarasota County considers Venice Thrives a Democrat front group, and the so-called “clean campaign pledge,” as a partisan gimmick to try and hide candidates’ past controversies,” said Brill.

However, candidate Ron Smith, who has signed the pledge, explained the last time he ran for Venice City Council false and misleading flyers were sent out. Smith said those material called him soft on crime and explained he had people say that’s why they didn’t vote for him.

“It couldn’t be anymore false. I tried murderers and put them away for life. I tried one gentleman who was driving a sand truck while intoxicated and killed six people and I put him away for 60 years. Yet the flyer is, he’s soft on crime,” said Smith.

Mitzie Fiedler and Dusty Feller have not agreed to the pledge. Fiedler told ABC 7 she always runs a clean campaign and will continue to do so.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.