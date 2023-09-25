Advertise With Us
Pinellas County officials identify woman killed by alligator

Stock image.
Stock image.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Pinellas County have identified the woman whose remains were found in a waterway.

On Sept. 22, an individual walking by found a body in the water near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street North in Unincorporated Largo.

Wildlife officials were called and it was discovered that a large alligator was responsible for the death of a woman. FWC officials euthanized the alligator and the remans were recovered.

Officials have identified the victim as Sabrina Peckham, 41. According to the Medical Examiners Office, the manner and cause of death is pending.

Any citizen who has a concern regarding an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

The investigation continues and all further updates will be provided via Media Alert.

