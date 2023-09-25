Advertise With Us
New Venice HS Quarterback is Making his Name Known from South Florida across to the Suncoast

Venice High School
Venice High School(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Jadyn Glasser is a senior Quarterback at Venice High School. He transferred to Venice from South Plantation HS.

In 2022 Jadyn Glasser was named a member of the All-Broward County Team.

This season he’s hoping to earn All-Star status on the Suncoast at Sarasota County’s powerhouse Football program the Venice HS Indians.

“It’s awesome going against great competition that we play and just being able to go out there and compete every day and just getting better with the team with practices and workouts, and everything like that,” Jadyn Glasser said.

After moving from Fort Lauderdale to the Suncoast Jadyn transferred to Venice High School and earned the starting quarterback position.

Venice HS varsity Head football Coach John Peacock told ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill why Jadyn Glasser is a smooth student-athlete with a tremendous upside.

“Jadyn has superior arm strength that allows him to make any throw on the field. He also has an extremely high football IQ, but his best quality is he is a tremendous teammate and has a natural presence as a leader,” Peacock said.

Jadyn Glasser and the (2-2) Venice Indians host Riverview on Friday, September 29th at Venice High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. We will have highlights on ABC7 Sports on Friday Night Game Night.

