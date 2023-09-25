Advertise With Us
New Disturbance in the Gulf

Rain Chances Increase This Week
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center reports it has a 10% chance of developing into a cyclone. The GFS American long range forecast model shows it moving just south of the Florida peninsula then organizing on the southeast side of the state next week. The European model is not in agreement and shows it staying as a large storm. This potential development is far in the future when considering tropical development, and at this point chances remain low.

The dry air that dominated the weekend has left and plenty of moisture has returned in the atmosphere. This week will feel more humid with dewpoints spiking into the mid to upper 70s. With this added moisture, rain chances greatly improve. Monday will see isolated storms near the coast in the morning. Afternoon storms will fall mostly inland. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and near 90 throughout the week with morning lows in the 70s. Rain chances jump to 50% for Monday, and remain fairly strong throughout the week. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds between isolated storms.

Monday is not a great day to take the boat out. There will be some clearing between storms with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the southeast around ten knots with seas about two feet when storms are not present. Lightning is a danger to beachgoers if coastal storms are near.

