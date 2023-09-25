Advertise With Us
Manatee and Sarasota County First Responders Receive New Gear

By Sophia Vitello
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
First Responders are normally the ones helping and saving others, but now they are receiving assistance.

Longboat Key Fire Rescue, Bradenton Fire Rescue, the North River Fiver District, and Manatee Search and Rescue crews were awarded over $130,000 worth of new life-saving equipment.

The 4 groups gathered to celebrate the donations in Bradenton on Monday. The First Responders were given inflatable rescue boats and extrication gear.

We spoke to Longboat Key Fire Rescue and the extrication equipment they were given amounts to $34,000.

The crew at Longboat says this is a game changer for them because these new ‘Hurst Jaws of life’ pieces work faster, are more lightweight, and stronger than their old equipment. The pieces are also waterproof.

Lieutenant Ron Koper of Longboat Fire explained a possible situation they will use this equipment in.

‘If we’re on the scene and we face crushed metal, a door just doesn’t open as it normally would,’ said the Lieutenant.

‘We can grab this spreader, come up to the vehicle, and very quickly open the door,’ he continued.

The crew at Longboat Fire are thankful for the new equipment and plan on using it as soon as possible.

