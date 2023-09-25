Humphris Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time in nearly a month, Venice residents are able to visit their favorite spot in town.

The South Jetty in Venice has been closed, along with the parking lot of Humphris Park, ever since Hurricane Idalia brought damage to the Suncoast.

This closure worried several members of the community, that their favorite hangout might receive more damage than initially anticipated.

The reopening gives access to the parking lot near Jetty Jack’s concession area, the memorial benches and tables, but the pedestrian walkway still remains closed.

The City of Venice said on Facebook, it has worked to remove 1,500 cubic yards of material to repair the area.

