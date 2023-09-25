Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Humphris Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Idalia

Venice south jetty reopens after Idalia
Venice south jetty reopens after Idalia(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time in nearly a month, Venice residents are able to visit their favorite spot in town.

The South Jetty in Venice has been closed, along with the parking lot of Humphris Park, ever since Hurricane Idalia brought damage to the Suncoast.

This closure worried several members of the community, that their favorite hangout might receive more damage than initially anticipated.

The reopening gives access to the parking lot near Jetty Jack’s concession area, the memorial benches and tables, but the pedestrian walkway still remains closed.

The City of Venice said on Facebook, it has worked to remove 1,500 cubic yards of material to repair the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
North Port kids go on joyride, get stopped en route to California
Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz
Two convicted for attempted robbery turned fatal
Ryan Nobles and Nicole Anderson
M&L Cabinet, Inc. owners charged with scheming to defraud customers
Authorities say an adult and a child escaped from their car just before it was hit by a freight...
Sheriff: Six Killed In Fatal Train Crash

Latest News

FDOT begins construction on State Road 47 to improve the road and add turn lanes to several...
Moving Florida Forward’ Initiative Press Conference
FEMA Mobile Disaster Relief Center in Sarasota.
FEMA MOBILE DISASTER RELIEF CENTER IN SARASOTA
Authorities say an adult and a child escaped from their car just before it was hit by a freight...
Sheriff: Six Killed In Fatal Train Crash
Police are searching for 16-year-old Maria Xol Juan, who also goes by Maria Tut Siquic.
Missing Girl from Guatemala, maybe in Bradenton police say.