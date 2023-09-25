Advertise With Us
Bradenton Police investigating after two injured in shooting

Early morning shooting investigation in Bradenton
Early morning shooting investigation in Bradenton(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of 12 St. West.

Two victims, a male and female, were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition. Police say they are not currently looking for any suspects and the incident appears to be an isolated.

This is a developing story.

