Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Philippe developed in the Atlantic. The storm is moving toward the west near 9 mph. A continued westward motion is expected over the next few days, with a turn towards the northwest around the middle of the week. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Philippe is expected to stay in the mid-Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land areas at this time.

