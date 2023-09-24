Advertise With Us
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 39-year-old O’Reilly’s store employee was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a suspected shoplifter, according to authorities.

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Kansas City, Kansas, around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, the first responders learned two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out shortly after between the suspects and store employees outside the store, resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed.

Authorities identified the man as Steen and determined he died of strangulation.

Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Kemppainen was booked on a $125,000 bond. According to online jail records, his bond was posted.

The range of sentencing for the reckless second-degree murder charge is 109 to 493 months in prison.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

