Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Moving Florida Forward’ Initiative Press Conference

FDOT begins construction on State Road 47 to improve the road and add turn lanes to several...
FDOT begins construction on State Road 47 to improve the road and add turn lanes to several side streets(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation and the Lt. Governor will be providing an update on Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Moving Florida Forward’ initiative.

The ‘Moving Florida Forward’ initiative is to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue and leverage additional funding over the next four years to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways.

The press conference will be held Monday at 10a.m. at the SWIFT SunGuide Center in Fort Myers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
North Port kids go on joyride, get stopped en route to California
Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz
Two convicted for attempted robbery turned fatal
Ryan Nobles and Nicole Anderson
M&L Cabinet, Inc. owners charged with scheming to defraud customers
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth

Latest News

FEMA Mobile Disaster Relief Center in Sarasota.
FEMA MOBILE DISASTER RELIEF CENTER IN SARASOTA
Authorities say an adult and a child escaped from their car just before it was hit by a freight...
Sheriff: Six Killed In Fatal Train Crash
Police are searching for 16-year-old Maria Xol Juan, who also goes by Maria Tut Siquic.
Missing Girl from Guatemala, maybe in Bradenton police say.
graphic
Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic