Moving Florida Forward’ Initiative Press Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation and the Lt. Governor will be providing an update on Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Moving Florida Forward’ initiative.

The ‘Moving Florida Forward’ initiative is to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue and leverage additional funding over the next four years to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways.

The press conference will be held Monday at 10a.m. at the SWIFT SunGuide Center in Fort Myers.

