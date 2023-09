BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for 16-year-old Maria Xol Juan, who also goes by Maria Tut Siquic.

She was last reported to be in the Bradenton area on September 6 under the care of a sponsor family.

Maria, a native of Guatemala, is 5′1″ and approximately 115 lbs. Officers are unsure what she may be wearing,

Please call Bradenton police if you have any information.

