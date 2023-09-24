FEMA Mobile Disaster Relief Center in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA Disaster Relief Center in Sarasota

After Hurricane Idalia, many Suncoast residents are still dealing with damage to their houses, property, personal items, vehicles, and small businesses.

FEMA is providing relief for all of the above to residents who apply. The Mobile Disaster Relief Center first came to St. Armand’s Circle on Friday the 22nd.

It remained in a parking lot in St. Armand’s for three days to assist those who need to apply for help.

FEMA employees are there as well as their partners from Small Business Administration.

‘I feel like this is where we need to be,’ said Martha Hewitt, The Housing Lead at FEMA.

‘When an individual comes in and they need assistance, we can help them. It feels great to know that we made a difference for them and their future,’ she continued.

FEMA says they have helped around 20 people from this weekend alone. Next, they will stop at the Venice Community Center from the 25th through the 28th, and finally the North Port Library from September 28th through the 30th.

Additional dates and locations may be added as needed.

