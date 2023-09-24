Cool Morning, But Moisture Returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect a sunny Sunday for most of the morning and afternoon. Highs will remain around 90 all week. It will feel quite comfortable in the morning with dewpoints in the 60s. Humidity will creep up Sunday evening as dewpoints rise to the low 70s, and tropical moisture returns to the atmosphere. That moisture will bring isolated storms to the coast, and inland counties in the evening.

For boaters, it should be a gorgeous day to head out on the water. Winds will be out of the east between ten and 15 knots, then decreasing to five to ten knots in the afternoon. Expect seas about one foot with a moderate chop. Late in the afternoon a pop-up isolated shower is possible along the coast but for the majority of the day, sunshine will prevail.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe has formed. It is a weak tropical storm with 40 mph sustained winds and is heading west. Philippe will turn north in the mid-Atlantic region and is not expected to have any impact on the United States. Ophelia has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone low pressure system and continues to dump rain on the northeast in New England. Meanwhile, a new disturbance off the west coast of Africa, has a 20% chance of developing within seven days.

