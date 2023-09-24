Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Afternoon Storms return to the Suncoast

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances and humidity are going up on the Suncoast. Dew points will push back into the mid-70s starting Monday and Tuesday. Any showers Sunday will be isolated, hit-and-miss showers. But rain becomes more widespread as another front settles in across Florida. Tuesday is our best chance for widespread rain, followed closely on Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers could linger into Saturday, then by next Sunday the front drops south and our rain chances dry up, too.

The remnants of Ophelia continue to move up the East Coast. And the next storm has developed. Tropical Storm Phillipe has formed in the Atlantic. This one is likely to stay in the open ocean waters, so no threat to the U.S. or Florida. It will also be very slow to strengthen. The Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico have no tropical threats for now.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
North Port kids go on joyride, get stopped en route to California
Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz
Two convicted for attempted robbery turned fatal
Ryan Nobles and Nicole Anderson
M&L Cabinet, Inc. owners charged with scheming to defraud customers
Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs the football during an NCAA football...
How to Watch the Florida vs. Charlotte Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23

Latest News

graphic
Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic
Suicide Prevention
Life;Story holds suicide prevention race
MEN STRUT THEIR STUFF ON THE RUNWAY AT THE EVENT
Men Wear Pink event today in Sarasota
Shawqi Itrash is a former Braden River High School football player.
Shawqi Itrash goes from Braden River High School Quarterback to student-athlete at rice University in Houston, Texas