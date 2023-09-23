Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Ophelia pushing through North Carolina with flooding

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Ophelia is weakening as it moves inland. Winds are down to 50 mph by midday Saturday. Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 615 am EDT with estimated maximum winds of 70 mph.

Ophelia is likely to become an extratropical cyclone tonight or Sunday morning. The storm is expected to produce the following rainfall: Across portions of eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia…3 to 5 inches with isolated higher totals around 8 inches into Sunday morning. Across the remaining portions of the Mid Atlantic…2 to 4 inches tonight through Sunday. Across southern New York through southern New England…1 to 3 inches Saturday into Monday.

Ophelia
Ophelia(Station)

