Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall in North Carolina

Ophelia
Ophelia(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ophelia is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the north is forecast later today, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Ophelia will reach the coast of North Carolina within the next couple of hours, and then move across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula the rest of today and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before landfall along the coast of North Carolina. Weakening is expected after landfall through the rest of the weekend, and Ophelia is likely to become an extratropical cyclone tonight or Sunday morning. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles from the center. NOAA buoy 41037 at Wrightsville Beach Offshore recently reported a sustained wind of 54 mph and a gust to 83 mph. A sustained wind of 43 mph (68 km/h) and a gust of 53 mph was recently reported near Morehead City, North Carolina.

Ophelia is expected to produce the following rainfall: Across portions of eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia…3 to 5 inches with isolated higher totals around 8 inches into Sunday morning. Across the remaining portions of the Mid Atlantic…2 to 4 inches tonight through Sunday. Across southern New York through southern New England…1 to 3 inches Saturday into Monday.

