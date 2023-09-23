Sarasota County Celebrates National Public Lands Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Public Lands Day is the largest volunteer event in the nation. Sarasota County invited volunteers to help restore the trail at Potter Park in Sarasota.

The trail spans over three and a half miles. Volunteers gathered at 8:30am and worked together for hours, pulling weeds, planting flowers, and cutting tree roots blocking the trail, to restore the beautiful land.

The county is focused on this area because Potter Park is surrounded by neighborhoods, so they want to make it safer for the public. Sarasota County Parks and Recreation also brought out their brand-new mascot, a tree, of course! They say they have not named it, but they are looking for one.

Many volunteers say they grew up in Sarasota and keeping the land beautiful is important to them. “I’m from Sarasota County so I love visiting our parks and seeing all our nature,” said Carmen Carrion, a volunteer.

The county says after this morning they will still have much work to do one the trail. The next step is laying down shells as pavement on the trail.

