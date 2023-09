SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The American Cancer Society will host its annual Real Men Wear Pink fashion show tonight. It’s a high-energy affair as around 40 men men wear pink and strut their stuff to contribute 2,500 each.

It’s all happening at the Macy’s courtyard at UTC. It begins at 5:30 and includes a silent auction and raffles.

