Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

A Perfect Saturday - No rain, lower humidity, and no tropical storms near the Suncoast!

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although we could use more rain, since we don’t have any on Saturday, at least we can be comfortable. And with dew points in the 60s, outdoors will feel pretty good! We are tracking a few small storms to move over Florida starting Sunday and continuing next week, giving us another chance for storms through the week. Dew points will also move back into the low 70s next week.  With highs near 90°, this is average weather for late September.

The tropics are active far away from the Suncoast. Tropical Storm Ophelia is hitting the North Carolina hard with heavy rain and gusty winds. As it moves onshore this weekend it will gradually weaken. Another potential storm is ready to form in the Atlantic. It is likely to stay in the Atlantic for many days, staying away from Florida. The Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico a very quiet for now.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Multi-car crash at DeSoto and US-301
Potential Tropical Storm 16
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 Likely to Become Tropical Storm Ophelia
Two vehicles crashing into separate homes within minutes of each other in Lee County Thursday...
Two cars hit homes with minutes of each other in Lehigh Acres
Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz
Two convicted for attempted robbery turned fatal

Latest News

Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia making landfall in North Carolina
Suicide Prevention
Life;Story holds suicide prevention race
Dry air moves in just in time for the weekend.
Nice weekend ahead with little chance for rain
Ryan Nobles and Nicole Anderson
M&L Cabinet, Inc. owners charged with scheming to defraud customers