Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port kids go on joyride, get stopped en route to California

This Just In for Web wwsb generic
This Just In for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two kids in North Port went on a joyride on Wednesday, Sept. 20, making it almost 200 miles before officers located the children.

It all began when one mom left her keys in her new Honda, never imagining what would come later. Her 11-year-old daughter misbehaved and got her electronics taken away, so the girl and her 10-year-old brother decided to take the vehicle, their minds aglow with big dreams of heading west to California.

The mother, who because of her victim status will remain nameless, didn’t realize for about 20 minutes, which by that time was almost 11:30 p.m. Police send out a statewide bolo in an attempt to locate them. In the meantime, the kids made a stop in Tampa, where they first attempted to pull out $100 with their mother’s CashApp card, but when that failed, they withdrew $20.

The kids packed clothes, indicating they had somewhat planned ahead, but not well enough--police successfully tracked the phone. Florida Highway Patrol then located the vehicle, and the Alachua County Sheriffs Office took over. The kids were safely stopped at almost 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Once the children were in custody, Alachua authorities contacted North Port police, who got the information to the mother. The mom went to pick them up, almost four hours from home.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Multi-car crash at DeSoto and US-301
The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami
Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz
Two convicted for attempted robbery turned fatal
Ryan Nobles and Nicole Anderson
M&L Cabinet, Inc. owners charged with scheming to defraud customers

Latest News

MCR Health opening its newest OB/GYN & Pediatrics location on Saturday at 3501 Cortez Rd, Suite...
MCR Health Grand Opening
Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia pushing through North Carolina with flooding
MEN STRUT THEIR STUFF ON THE RUNWAY AT THE EVENT
Men Wear Pink event today in Sarasota
graphic
A Perfect Saturday - No rain, lower humidity, and no tropical storms near the Suncoast!