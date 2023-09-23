New First Responder Tribute at Heritage Park

Venice, Fla. (WWSB) - A ribbon cutting was held this morning for the new first responder tribute in Heritage Park.

The tribute is the Venice chamber leadership class of 2023 project, headed up by city executive assistant cordy crane. The project featured a restored 40-year-old flagpole from Fire Station 51.

Leadership Venice aims to develop community leaders and encourage their desires to take on civic responsibilities. The group raised $22,800 for the project, a portion of which will be used for scholarships for fire and police academy candidates.

