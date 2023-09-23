Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in Rubonia
Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opens in Rubonia(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mobile Disaster Recovery Center opened this afternoon at 1 p.m. in Manatee County at the Rubonia Community Center. The cite will be open seven days a week for the next month from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the site is located at 1309 72nd St. E.

This comes after Manatee County was approved for Individual Assistance and Small Business Assistance after Hurricane Idalia. The cite allows individuals and households in the county to apply for financial and direct services from FEMA.

“We want the residents affected not only in this county but any other county, that they feel like they can come here and take advantage of the recovery center,” said Alberto Pillot, Public Information Officer for FEMA. “If you had damage from Hurricane Idalia, now is the time to come here and speak to representatives.”

For more information on disaster assistance visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth
The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Multi-car crash at DeSoto and US-301
Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz
Two convicted for attempted robbery turned fatal
Ryan Nobles and Nicole Anderson
M&L Cabinet, Inc. owners charged with scheming to defraud customers

Latest News

PUBLIC LANDS DAY
Sarasota County Celebrates National Public Lands Day
Gratitude club of Sarasota
Long-time Addiction Recovery Center Searching for New Home
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
North Port kids go on joyride, get stopped en route to California
MCR Health opening its newest OB/GYN & Pediatrics location on Saturday at 3501 Cortez Rd, Suite...
MCR Health Grand Opening