MCR Health Grand Opening

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - MCR Health opening its newest OB/GYN & Pediatrics location on Saturday at 3501 Cortez Rd, Suite 1 in Bradenton.

MCR hosting a grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration complete with a “baby shower” to introduce families, expectant mothers, and caregivers to the facility.

Organizers saying the event was designed to help visitors explore their new state-of-the-art facility and meet health care providers. Elected officials and members of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce were on hand to celebrate the event.

Expectant mothers receiving free promotional gifts while supplies lasted.

“We are excited to open our doors to the community and celebrate the grand opening of our newest location with this special event,” said Dr. Melvin Price, President & CEO at MCR Health. “Our dedicated team of pediatricians, OB/GYN providers and pharmacy professionals are eager to serve the families in our community.”

