Long-time Addiction Recovery Center Searching for New Home

Gratitude Club of Sarasota
Gratitude club of Sarasota
Gratitude club of Sarasota(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As president of the Gratitude Club of Sarasota, Chuck Merritt is proud of the work his non-profit addiction recovery center has accomplished over the past 18 years. He’s just not certain where that non-clinical work will continue now that the organization lost its building.

“The Gratitude Club has always had a special vibe” Merritt said. Merritt said the lease on the building wasn’t renewed in September after the property sold. The now vacant, nearly two-acre parcel of land along Payne Parkway which once housed professional offices and condos may soon have a new look. “The Fort Lauderdale developers paid like seven million dollars for this, and plan to tear it down and build a high-rise” Merritt said.

Thursday Merritt met with a snowbird from Michigan who attended some of the centers support meetings in the past. When he returned this year to discover the Gratitude Club had vacated the spot, he contacted Merritt with a possible solution. “He said he may be going in with some investors to purchase a building that we would then be able to lease back” Merritt said. While talks continue, group participants are meeting at various temporary locations until a permanent space is secured.

Robbins Realty of Sarasota confirmed they brokered the sale of the land to CPP Opa-Locka LLC. They added the former owners honored all pre-existing leases. The brokerage added they’ve offered assistance to locate suitable and affordable properties for those affected by the recent sale.

