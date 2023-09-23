Advertise With Us
Life;Story holds suicide prevention race

Suicide Prevention
Suicide Prevention(MGN Online)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Centerstone, a community-based nonprofit, will host their 21st annual Life;Story race at Nathan Benderson Park today. The event aims to prevent suicide by raising awareness and ending the stigma associated with discussing it.

The race begins at 7 AM--more than 700 are expected to attend, which will raise funds for people in the community who need access to crisis services.

After the race, Life;Story will host multiple guest speakers, have a community health and wellness expo, and release doves.

The cities of Sarasota and Palmetto, as well as Manatee and Sarasota counties, have officially named September 23rd Suicide Prevention Day.

