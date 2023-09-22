Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a photographer, at a McDonald's restaurant in New York.(Mark Lennihan | (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is being sued again after a customer allegedly burned herself after spilling hot coffee.

According to the lawsuit, an elderly woman claims she was served a scalding cup of coffee with an improperly attached lid from a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco.

As a result, the coffee allegedly poured out on her lap after she tried drinking it and caused severe burns.

The lawsuit also alleges that the restaurant employees refused to help her, but in a statement, the McDonald’s CEO said employees and management spoke to the woman within minutes of the incident.

The CEO also said the company is reviewing the claim in detail.

The company was previously sued in 1992 after a woman suffered third-degree burns after spilling coffee.

She was awarded nearly $3.2 million but later settled for roughly $480,000.

Earlier this year, a family was awarded $800,000 after a toddler was burned by hot chicken nuggets served by McDonald’s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
File - Cold Case
Manatee County detectives searching for tipster who called Crime Stoppers in 1997
Potential Tropical Storm 16
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 Likely to Become Tropical Storm Ophelia
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer

Latest News

Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure
Two people are dead after a bus carrying high school band members overturned. (WCBS,...
2 dead in high school band bus crash
The days are limited before the government is forced to shut down, unless some sort of deal is...
Government shutdown likely as GOP infighting escalates
Bill Formanek says he wants to set the record straight that his friends did not abandon him...
Injured Grand Canyon hiker disputes claim that his friends abandoned him