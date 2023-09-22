Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Two North Port homes struck by lightning, caught fire minutes apart

North Port Fire Rescue responded to two house fires caused by lightning strikes.
North Port Fire Rescue responded to two house fires caused by lightning strikes.(North Port Fire Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Fire Rescue responded to two different fires caused by lightning strikes on Thursday night. Both were reported within one minute of each other.

The first fire was reported at 4:38 p.m. from a house off Calgary Road.

According to the report, arriving firefighters did not see any visible fire from the exterior of the house when they arrived, but once inside, they encountered very thick smoke. Lightning had reportedly struck either the roof or the antenna on it causing insulation throughout the entire attic to smolder and char.

Two adults were home when the fire began, and they made it out with no injuries.

The second fire was reported at 4:39 p.m. from a house off Industry Avenue.

Firefighters reported heavy fire involvement from the attached garage with fire also present in the attic. They contained the fire to what was already burning upon arrival, but there was smoke and some water damage throughout the home.

Two adults and three children were home when the lightning struck, along with five dogs, two cats and six sugar gliders. The family was able to make it out of the house safely, with one needing to be helped at the back door by firefighters. All pets were rescued except for two dogs, who were found by firefighters. They tried to resuscitate them, but they did not survive.

(North Port Fire Rescue)
(North Port Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer
Bus vs vehicle crash.
School bus and SUV involved in crash on Lockwood Ridge Rd.
Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24.
Couple arrested on charges of sex abuse, child pornography
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine

Latest News

Coach Brett Timmons full circle from Seminoles state champion in 1993 & 1994 to SEHS Head...
Brett Timmons’ football journey comes full circle
Gratitude Club of Sarasota
Gratitude Club of Sarasota may have a new home on the horizon
System to organize into tropical storm late Friday
Tropical storm warnings up for SE U.S.
Experts say sexual predators are getting more creative targeting kids online.
How to protect your loved ones from predators