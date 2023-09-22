Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Two convicted for attempted robbery turned fatal

Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz
Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hugo Maldonado and Damian Ortiz have both been convicted after a joint jury trial of Felony Murder In The First Degree and Attempted Robbery with a Firearm for crimes committed in Nov. 2020.

The incident began as an attempted robbery for THC edibles, but turned fatal when shots were fired into the victims’ car. The defendants fled after the shooting, but were ultimately located by law enforcement, initially through the use of electronic messages recovered from the surviving victim’s cell phone.

Maldonado was sentenced immediately following the verdict on Sept. 15, 2023 to life in prison for Felony Murder In the First Degree, and fifteen years in prison to run concurrently for the Attempted Robbery with a Firearm charge.

Sentencing for Ortiz has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key
Potential Tropical Storm 16
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 Likely to Become Tropical Storm Ophelia
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
File - Cold Case
Manatee County detectives searching for tipster who called Crime Stoppers in 1997
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer

Latest News

Operation Safe Kids
The Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force announces results of ‘Operation Safe Kids’
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Multi-car crash at DeSoto and US-301
Two vehicles crashing into separate homes within minutes of each other in Lee County Thursday...
Two cars hit homes with minutes of each other in Lehigh Acres
Watches and Warnings are up for the Mid-Atlantic
First Alert Weather: Potential tropical storm near Florida gets stronger