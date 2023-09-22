Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer
Bus vs vehicle crash.
School bus and SUV involved in crash on Lockwood Ridge Rd.
Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24.
Couple arrested on charges of sex abuse, child pornography
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine

Latest News

Coach Brett Timmons full circle from Seminoles state champion in 1993 & 1994 to SEHS Head...
Brett Timmons’ football journey comes full circle
Gratitude Club of Sarasota
Gratitude Club of Sarasota may have a new home on the horizon
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios spend second full day in negotiations
System to organize into tropical storm late Friday
Tropical storm warnings up for SE U.S.