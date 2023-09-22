Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Justice Clarence Thomas attended private Koch donor parties, report says

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. According to an article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the Koch Network. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New reporting from ProPublica details a close relationship between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the Koch network.

According to the article, Thomas attended at least two private donor parties put on by the political organization founded by libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch.

Sources said he was brought in with the hope that access to him would encourage donors to keep giving.

Financial disclosures for two Supreme Court justices have been released. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, POOL, INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, MANIFOLD PRODUCTIONS INC., FOX NEWS)

A spokesperson for the Koch network told ProPublica that Thomas wasn’t present for fundraising conversations.

There’s been no comment yet from Thomas.

This close relationship is likely to stir ethical questions since the Koch network occasionally supports litigation that has gone before the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key
Potential Tropical Storm 16
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 Likely to Become Tropical Storm Ophelia
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
File - Cold Case
Manatee County detectives searching for tipster who called Crime Stoppers in 1997
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer

Latest News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate...
Sen. Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars, prosecutors say
Maryland surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man.
Surgeons for the second time have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Intensifying storm system off mid-Atlantic coast will bring wet and windy weekend
Richard Pearson with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association said the...
Shortage of referees forcing school district to move football games to Thursday