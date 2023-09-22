Advertise With Us
Gratitude Club of Sarasota may have a new home on the horizon

By Rob Wells
Sep. 21, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials from the Gratitude Club of Sarasota, a non-profit that helps people beat addiction, say there’s hope after losing the place they’d called home for 18 years.

Spokespersons said they met on Thursday with a potential investor from Michigan who suggested he and others may purchase a property the non-profit can then lease back.

“The Gratitude Club had a special vibe, it was a safe space,” said Gratitude Club President Chuck Merritt.

Merritt said the nearly two-acre parcel of former condos and professional offices located off Payne Parkway had been on the market for some time. He said since vacating the space Sept. 1, participants in recovery have been meeting at various temporary spaces.

Merritt said he, and others plan on continuing the talks for a new place and hope to have something secured by the end of the year. He added a Fort Lauderdale developer purchased the property with plans to demolish the buildings, then build new condos.

ABC7 reached out to Robbins and Associates Realty who said they brokered the sale of the property which records show was formerly owned by Seymour and Linda Sherr, then recently acquired by CPP OPA-LOCKA, LLC.

Officials said the buyer honored all existing leases, and provided ample notice to those who had to vacate. The broker said they’ve worked to help find new, affordable long-term places for tenants affected by the sale.

