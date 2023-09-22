Advertise With Us
Florida Sheriffs Task Force Announce Results of Operation Safe Kids

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Task Force have released the results of Operation Safe Kids, an initiative across 42 Florida counties that called attention to traffic safety in and around schools.

During the Task Force Operation Safe Kids, Florida’s sheriffs issued 7,218 warnings and 5,171 traffic citations, dedicated 5,900 hours during the enforcement period, delivered 5,520 educational messages and posted 80,674 social media messages throughout the state.

Operation Safe Kids fosters effective law enforcement and crime prevention by promoting public support of programs and services focused on the youth of Florida. The 42 sheriffs’ offices that participated in the operation are from Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jackson, Lake, Lee, Leon, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Volusia, Wakulla, and Washington counties.

