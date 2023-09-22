Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: In near Florida waters, a potential tropical storm gets stronger.

Rain chances going down
Rain chances going down(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center will continue to watch a low-pressure area developing in the near Atlantic waters off the coast of Jacksonville. The low may assume some tropical characteristics as it drifts toward the Outer Banks. Because of the timing of when the low may bring strong winds and surf to the Mid-Atlantic state and the necessity to start watches and warnings now, the system was given a Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 designation yesterday afternoon. It is forecast to become a potent Tropical Storm Ophelia before it makes landfall within the warned area that extends from Cape Fear, North Carolina, northward to Fenwick Island, Delaware.

Unlike the coastal mid-Atlantic, the Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will cause our weather to improve. As the low gets stronger and lifts northward, dry air on the western side of its circulation will be forced southward. This will stabilize our atmosphere and lower our rain chances. By lowering our dew points, our morning temperatures will also be lower and more comfortable, at least for a few days.

As we begin next work week the moisture will begin to return and rain chances will slowly rise. By midweek next week, our chances for rain will be back to seasonable, at 50% to 60%.

