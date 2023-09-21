Advertise With Us
Two Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence executives charged with fraud, grand theft

FCADV CEO Tiffany Carr
FCADV CEO Tiffany Carr(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has leveled fraud charges against two former executives at the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV). The investigation began in 2020 and looked into some leaders at North Central Florida domestic violence centers.

The state has charged Tiffany Carr, 54, and Patricia Duarte, 57, the organization’s CEO and CFO, respectively. They face one count of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and official misconduct.

The FCADV was tasked with distributing state funding to local domestic violence shelters and related organizations. In 2020, the organization was investigated after Carr and Duarte were accused of using funds provided through grants to fraudulently award themselves personal time off (PTO).

RELATED: Florida’s Attorney General, Department of Children and Families settle civil lawsuit with Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

“These officials were entrusted to run an organization to assist those seeking a safe haven from abuse,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Instead of ensuring state funds went to help those in need, they schemed together to steal more than $3.7 million for grossly inflated salaries and vacations. We previously took civil action to rid the organization’s bad management, and now we are filing criminal charges against these former officials.”

Investigators spoke with several other members of the organization including FCADV’s former treasurer Theresa Beachy of Peaceful Paths in Gainesville.

