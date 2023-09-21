Advertise With Us
Suncoast man keeps score for Tampa Bay Rays games for 25 years

The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate 25 years of work by Dan Russo who runs the scoreboard at Tropicana...
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate 25 years of work by Dan Russo who runs the scoreboard at Tropicana Field.(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Dan Russo has worked Tampa Bay Rays baseball games as the scoreboard operator since 1998. He tells ABC7′S James Hill that he has worked nearly 1,900 baseball games under the dome at Tropicana Field.

“If you’re trying to keep track of the game, the pitches, the balls and strikes, I’m the guy who posts all those. I got to keep a close eye and concentrate on the umpire, that he’s calling from the game, and only if one of those balls happens to go out of the ballpark I’m the guy who is hitting the horn. Blasting and celebrating with the fans for the home runs players are hitting,” Russo said.

Russo says he’s proud to cross over the bridge and represent the Suncoast at every Rays home game.

“It’s a real joy to be able to celebrate the 25 years. This is not a job, I come to work and this is not a job at all,” says Russo. “I get to watch baseball games and they pay me to do it. It’s amazing, living the dream for 25 years.”

