Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County detectives searching for tipster who called Crime Stoppers in 1997

File - Cold Case
File - Cold Case(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to locate a person who called Manatee County Crime Stoppers in March of 1997 with information about a 1996 homicide investigation.

Detectives were investigating after a body was found near U.S. 41 and I-275 in Palmetto but the homicide case went cold and no arrest has been made.

Cold case detectives are reviewing old files and believe the individual who called in an anonymous tip in 1997, may have more information, critical to solving this 26-year-old Cold Case.

That individual is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Charles Butler at (941) 747-3011 Ext. 2551. Information could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer
Bus vs vehicle crash.
School bus and SUV involved in crash on Lockwood Ridge Rd.
Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key
Nicholas Bassler Jr., 24, and Sierra Campany, 24.
Couple arrested on charges of sex abuse, child pornography
Lorraine Road and Players Drive roundabout
East Bradenton residents raise concerns over new roundabout

Latest News

WHILE NOT AS GOOD AS YESTERDAY, OUR RAIN CHANCES TODAY ARE THE BEST IN THE NEXT 5 DAYS
First Alert Weather: One more good chance for showers before dry air moves in
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Tampa Bay Rays, City of St. Pete announce plans for new stadium
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Gabby Petito's remains found 2 years ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - September 19, 2023