First Alert Weather: One more good chance for showers before dry air moves in

WHILE NOT AS GOOD AS YESTERDAY, OUR RAIN CHANCES TODAY ARE THE BEST IN THE NEXT 5 DAYS
By John Scalzi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just as the autumnal equinox is about to usher in the start of fall on Saturday, we get one more day of good rain chances. And we really need it. As we move from September to October our monthly rainfall amount will drop, from September’s 6 inches of monthly rain to October’s 2.78 inches. And it drops even more in the months after that. So, let’s hope that today’s promise of a 70% chance of rain will match expectations. Like yesterday, the storms will come late in the day and linger into the evening hours. We might not get as much rain as yesterday, but today will have the highest rain chance that we will see in the next 5 days.

Outside of the rains, our skies will be mostly sunny, and high temperatures seasonable, topping out at the near 90 mark. The first half of the day will be sunnier than the second. the winds will generally blow out of the east.

On Friday, drier air will move in, and the chances for rain will fall. The first day of fall will be Sunny and lower in humidity with winds having a gentle northerly flow. Relative humidity may fall into the low 50% range making it feel very refreshing for a day or two.

