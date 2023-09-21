Advertise With Us
David Chang transferred to prison, attorney files for mitigation of sentence

David Chang enters court Tuesday.
David Chang enters court Tuesday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Osprey man sentenced to 15-years for the hit-and-run death of a Pine View student has been transferred to Florida State Prison and his attorney has filed a motion for a resentencing.

David Chang was sentenced last month in the death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach.

Lilly was riding her bicycle home from school on Aug. 16, 2022 when Chang hit her and fled the scene. Lilly died on Aug. 28, 2022.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa after the crash and attempted to have his windshield fixed, telling a repair shop a tree had fallen on his car. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was arrested and then posted bond and left the state. Charges were upgraded and Chang was extradited to Sarasota.

Sarasota County officials confirmed that Chang was transferred around 4 a.m. to the Florida State Prison.

Documents filed on Sept. 10 by attorney Peter Aiken are asking for mitigation and is asking the court “in calm reflection, to reconsider the sentence imposed in this case.” The documents state that Chang has been cooperative and remorseful.”

Aiken also cites a potential mitigating factor as Judge Donna M. Padar’s connection to the Pineview Community which she referenced multiple times in the sentencing hearing.

“Counsel was unaware of the Court’s close emotional connection to the Pineview Community until she commented tearfully that ‘Everyone in this room has ties to Pineview.’” reads the document.

You can read the motion in its entirety below.

