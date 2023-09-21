Advertise With Us
Chalkboard Champions - Dylan Averso of Palmetto Elementary School

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - When you think of a classroom, you may picture pencils, rulers, and books. But Dylan Averso’s class is a little different.

In this classroom you may even find R2-D2 type robots.

”These little robots that we are starting with are called ozobots and they read colors from markers as basic codes. Even a kindergartener can go red, green red and that would be a computer code telling it to speed up,” says Dylan Averso.

At Palmetto Elementary School ,Mr. Averso is a S.T.E.M. teacher, which is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math.

“He is really awesome. He has a bunch of fun things for us to learn so coming into that class brings us a lot of joy to know that we are going to be learning new stuff about science” says Camila Baza who is a 5th grader.

Mr. Averso says, “Every child is an opportunity. It doesn’t matter their hardships; it doesn’t matter their background. They are a fresh start. For so many of these children they are just eager for someone to believe in them and set a high example.”

We are so excited to begin another year of Chalkboard Champions here at ABC 7. The program is in partnership with Carl Reynolds Law to highlight a teacher who is making their school a better place. The teacher that is nominated receives a check for $500.

After receiving the check, Mr. Averso says he is going to put the money towards getting new robots for his students.

”To be recognized that’s assurance that I am where I belong and that I am moving in the right direction.”

