Celebrate National Public Lands Day with Parks and Rec. on Sept. 23

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The County invites volunteers to join them in commemorating the 30th annual National Public Lands Day on September 23 at Potter Park.

It’s the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to participate and partner with Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff in various activities, including, litter pick -up, removing nuisance plants, planting native vegetation and assisting in paving the path for a new trail at Potter Park.

Registration for the event is mandatory and volunteers are encouraged to bring hand pruners, work gloves, a hat, sunglasses, a refillable water bottle, bug spray and sunscreen. Additionally, closed-toe, closed-heel shoes, such as hiking boots or sneakers, should be worn.

