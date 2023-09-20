Advertise With Us
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee

Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police responded to The Oaks Apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect was arrested after a man was found dead inside an apartment on the southwest side of Tallahassee Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to The Oaks Apartments at 1619 Lake Avenue around 3:20 p.m. and located the body of a 69-year-old man after a fatal stabbing incident, according to a press release.

The investigation was taking place inside Unit 10 as a crowd gathered outside and a neighbor played gospel music aloud.

During the investigation, officers noticed 21-year-old Zyion Morris was watching the crime scene from a distance. When getting in contact with him, he was in possession of a pair of scissors and had dry blood on his hands, according to the press release.

Morris was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The family of the victim did not want his identity released citing Marsy’s Law protection, said an officer at the scene.

Morris was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee.
Morris was arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in Tallahassee.(TPD)

