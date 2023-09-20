Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Suncoast Humane Society welcomes 53 dogs from Puerto Rico amidst hurricane threat

Suncoast Humane Society welcomes 53 dogs from Puerto Rico amidst hurricane threat
Suncoast Humane Society welcomes 53 dogs from Puerto Rico amidst hurricane threat(Suncoast Humane Society)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society announced the arrival of 53 dogs from Puerto Rico, just in time to shield them from the potential threat of Hurricane Lee.

“These dogs have faced quite the journey, both literally and figuratively,” said Mary Rodriguez, Director of Operations at Suncoast Humane Society. “We are humbled by the incredible support from our community during Hurricane Idalia, and we are now honored to provide these dogs with the enrichment and shelter they need to thrive while they await their forever homes.”

The dogs are now available for adoption. Interested adopters are encouraged to visit Suncoast Humane Society, located at 6781 San Casa Dr, or contact them at 941-474-7884 ext 419 to learn more about the dogs and the adoption process.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get ready for a nice weekend ahead with little chance for rain as some drier air slips in...
Storm system to bring a small taste of fall
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off
Pines Trailer Park
Pines Trailer Park sells to known developer
The Rays have agreed to pay more than half of the $1.3 billion ballpark and will be responsible...
Tampa Bay Rays, City of St. Pete announces plans for new stadium
Josie R. Bigelow and Cylis S.L. Martin
Two arrests made after stolen vehicle incident across two counties

Latest News

Bus vs vehicle crash.
School bus and SUV involved in crash on Lockwood Ridge Rd.
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County reflects on Ian one year later
WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
One year since Hurricane Ian
Four individuals were arrested on various charges.
Sarasota deputies confiscate guns, alcohol at party on Siesta Key