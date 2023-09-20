Suncoast Humane Society welcomes 53 dogs from Puerto Rico amidst hurricane threat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society announced the arrival of 53 dogs from Puerto Rico, just in time to shield them from the potential threat of Hurricane Lee.

“These dogs have faced quite the journey, both literally and figuratively,” said Mary Rodriguez, Director of Operations at Suncoast Humane Society. “We are humbled by the incredible support from our community during Hurricane Idalia, and we are now honored to provide these dogs with the enrichment and shelter they need to thrive while they await their forever homes.”

The dogs are now available for adoption. Interested adopters are encouraged to visit Suncoast Humane Society, located at 6781 San Casa Dr, or contact them at 941-474-7884 ext 419 to learn more about the dogs and the adoption process.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.